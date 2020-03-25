Linda Fairstein loses libel suit against Ava DuVernay for "When They See Us,quot;

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12
Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein lost her libel suit against Hollywood director Ava DuVernay and Netflix for their limited series When They See Us.

"Because the First Amendment protects non-factual claims (and because neither the defendants Ava DuVernay nor the Array Alliance Inc. have sufficient minimal contacts with the State of Illinois to justify bringing them to court here), Reid's complaint was dismiss, "wrote the US District Court. USA Judge Manish Shah on Monday.

