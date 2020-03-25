Linda Fairstein loses libel suit against Ava DuVernay for "When They See Us,quot;

Former prosecutor Linda Fairstein lost her libel suit against Hollywood director Ava DuVernay and Netflix for their limited series When They See Us.

"Because the First Amendment protects non-factual claims (and because neither the defendants Ava DuVernay nor the Array Alliance Inc. have sufficient minimal contacts with the State of Illinois to justify bringing them to court here), Reid's complaint was dismiss, "wrote the US District Court. USA Judge Manish Shah on Monday.

Fairstein, who was one of the lead prosecutors in the Central Park Five case, which saw five black teens spend time in prison for a crime they did not commit.

Since the series aired, Fairstein lost jobs and his publishing contract, and many of his peers seemed to distance themselves from it. The five men were eventually exonerated, some spent up to 13 years behind bars for raping a white runner, but all proved innocent after another man stepped forward to take responsibility for the crime.