Limited data shows coronavirus could be killing more men than women – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ATLANTA, Georgia (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – Researchers say smoking, drinking, and overall poor health are some of the factors that may explain why more men than women appear to be dying of the coronavirus.

In countries like Italy, men account for almost 60% of people who tested positive for the virus and more than 70% of those who died, according to the country's National Institute of Health (ISS). Even in countries like South Korea, where the proportion of women who tested positive for the virus is higher than that of men, approximately 54% of reported deaths are men.

But as health officials begin to take note of these staggering numbers, the United States is not releasing the nationwide basic data that is crucial to understanding who is most vulnerable to the virus.

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, said at a White House press conference on Friday: "From Italy we are seeing another troubling trend. That mortality in men appears to be double in every age group of women. "

Regarding these data on Italy, Birx said in an interview with CNN: "Just knowing that helps us in the United States so that we can be very specific in talking to the American people about who to protect and how to protect them."

When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was asked to provide sex-disaggregated data for coronavirus cases and coronavirus deaths in the United States. The US, known as sex-disaggregated data, the CDC did not respond.

Comprehensive data on those who became ill could help inform more effective responses to the crisis. But public health researchers say that when governments like the United States do not collect or publish their data, it is impossible for experts to have a precise idea of ​​what is happening.

In collaboration with Global Health 50/50, a research institute that examines gender inequality in global health, CNN analyzed publicly available data from 20 countries with the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the time of collection. Data – March 20.

The goal was to see why men seem to be dying more than women.

Of these 20 countries, only six provided sex-disaggregated data for both confirmed cases and deaths: China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, and South Korea. Seven others provided such data only for the number of confirmed cases. Data disaggregated by sex could not be located for the remaining countries. The research has been submitted for publication and has not yet been peer reviewed.

The data is not exhaustive in all cases: for example, China's figures only cover the period until the end of February, long before the community spread approached zero. And there are no reliable data on the proportion of tests administered to men versus women in any country. In addition, there are undoubtedly cases of the virus that are not reflected in the national data of any country.

But in all the countries for which we have data, covering almost a quarter of the world's population, we found that men were 50% more likely to die after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Although necessarily partial and incomplete, the results highlight what public health experts have been warning for some time, theorizing that it is not only biology but also gender behaviors, the different ways that men and women conduct their lives, which can play an important role in the different mortality rate from respiratory diseases.

"When we look at the data, what we are seeing is that in all countries with data disaggregated by sex … there is between 10% and 90% more mortality among people diagnosed with COVID if they are men than if they are men,quot; . women, "says Sarah Hawkes, professor of global public health at University College London (UCL) and co-director of Global Health 50/50.

"If I was designing clinical guidelines, I would very much like to understand why some people seem to have a much higher risk of mortality than others. It could, for example, lead to a difference in the way we administer clinical guidelines between people who have pre-existing health conditions that carry a risk of death along with people with chronic lung disease, who are more likely to be men. "

Hawkes also noted that the World Health Organization has requested reports of sex-disaggregated data on epidemics since 2007, but many countries do not.

Like the US data. USA They were not publicly available nationally, CNN went from state to state to request the data, but many did not disclose it. Even states like New York and California, where the outbreak is particularly severe, did not provide CNN with the requested data, despite several attempts. In some cases, CNN located the data in press releases from local counties, residences and hospitals.

"I am pretty sure that in a country with the sophistication of the health system and the surveillance system that the United States has, there is not a lack of data," says Hawkes.

“I'm pretty sure that even the smallest districts in the United States, people have the data. It seems that what we don't see happening is a compilation, a compilation of that data at the state and national levels with the speed that one would expect to see from the perspective of global health research. "

Historically, coronaviruses like SARS and MERS tended to disproportionately affect men, according to Dr. Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner, an infectious disease specialist at the McGovern School of Medicine at the University of Health Center for Health Sciences. Texas in Houston.

During previous epidemics, males were reported to have a worse clinical outcome due to SARS in Hong Kong. They also had an increased risk of dying from MERS, in a study conducted in Saudi Arabia and South Korea.

From an evolutionary perspective, some research suggests that women have a stronger immune response against viral infections than men because they spend part of their lives with a foreign body inside, their offspring, giving them a survival advantage.

"It could have to do with hormonal changes," said Ostrosky-Zeichner. "There is real research in animals that has shown that there may be a biological basis for the increasing type of susceptibility in the male gender and not only that, but also increased severity and response to the virus."

Initial reports of people with severe COVID-19 disease have found that they are likely to have underlying health conditions such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and chronic lung disease, according to Global Health 50/50. These conditions tend to be more common among men in the six countries analyzed, as well as globally, the institute said, possibly due to riskier lifestyle choices.

"If COVID-19 follows the same type of patterns that we see in a variety of other diseases, what we know is that men tend to have in their lifetime … increased risks of exposure to behaviors that will lead to health outcomes adverse in the long run, "says Hawkes.

"So in most countries, for example, what we see is that men smoke tobacco and drink alcohol at much higher rates than women," he said.

Smoking is a clear example of how this behavior differs between men and women.

China has the world's largest smoking population, with around 316 million adult smokers. But while more than 50% of Chinese men smoke, less than 3% of women do, according to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Italy, 7 million men smoke compared to 4.5 million women, according to 2020 data published by the ISS.

The institute reported that upon admission to the hospital, "a third more COVID-19 positive smokers had a more serious clinical situation than non-smokers."

For these smokers, the risk of needing intensive care and mechanical ventilation is "more than double.

"If you have a group of men who have smoked in their lifetime and then get it (COVID-19) and now have chronic lung disease as a result of smoking, and then expose themselves to corona infection, it seems like they are more likely suffering from a severe crown infection and are at risk of dying, "Hawkes said.

Other studies have shown that Italian men also have higher rates of hypertension than women of the same age, while Chinese men tend to have higher blood pressure and are more likely to have type 2 diabetes.

The researchers say that all of these factors contribute to possible complications if they contract the coronavirus.

But the lack of data on how many men coronavirus died again compared to women, say Global Health 50/50 researchers, feels like a missed opportunity for governments to implement public health policies that target certain groups of people. they are significantly more vulnerable than the rest of the population.

