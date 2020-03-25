Lil Yachty gets a fan to eat a condom for money on Instagram Live & # 39; Talent Show & # 39;

Instagram

The Atlanta rapper, who is apparently bored during the self-quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, also pays his devotees online for other strange things, like eating dog food.

Lil yachty apparently bored during self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, March 24, rapper "Oprah & # 39; s Bank Account" entered Instagram Live to have fun offering fans money for doing weird things at his "talent show."

The Atlanta rapper promised his online devotees that they would be rewarded with a payment on his Cash app once they managed to perform the weirdest stunts. He announced the "talent show" ahead of time on his Twitter account, writing: "TALENT SHOW AT 5 PM EASTERN ON MY LIVE WE CASH APP READY SENDING MONEY TO INTERESTING PEOPLE CRAZY CUZ IM REALLY BORED PULL UP."

True to his words, Yachty sent $ 200 to a fan who shaved off his eyebrows at the camera. Other weird things the 22-year-old asked his fans to do included eating condoms Y deodorant. I also had someone willing to consume dog food.

"5 seconds after joining @lilyachty live and I'm witnessing a guy eating a condom," one viewer tweeted. Someone else added, "He really does have people eating live deodorant on IG."

Yachty wasn't the only one who turned to Instagram Live for fun while practicing social distancing. Before this, Boosie Badazz (Lil boosie) paid the women $ 25 to strip during the live broadcast.

In one of the clips from the live stream on Friday, March 20, the 37-year-old star sang "Quarantine T *** y Day" when an unidentified woman showed her breasts. That was not the only woman who showed her her boobs.

Apparently that only gave him crazier ideas since later in the live session, Boosie asked his followers to get naked for him. "Put your full lips alive and I'll give you a thousand dollars," he offered. Surprisingly, someone accepted the offer and undressed for Boosie.

The rapper then asked the woman for the Cash app to send her the money. However, instead of the promised $ 1,000, he only planned to transfer $ 25 to him.