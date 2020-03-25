Lifelong horse stylist forced to find new job due to coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

RODEO (KPIX 5) – The COVID-19 pandemic has not only forced many to change their lifestyles but also their careers. With bills unpaid and no income, many in the Bay Area are looking for work.

There are jobs that have been completely removed by the virus, but what has not been removed are essential jobs, such as those in supermarkets. Those jobs are helping people support their families.

Natalie Zieper is a cashier at her local supermarket. She says it is the first real job she has had in 20 years and it has been her lifeguard. "I am extremely grateful to be able to do this because otherwise I would have no income," said Zieper.

Before her new career, Zieper says her original job before the outbreak was more like her first love. "I have horses in my veins. I was born crazy about horses, ”he explained.

Zieper is an equine stylist and had a robust business braiding horse hair. He started creating these elaborate mane and tail styles on horses when he was just 13 years old. Now, the business he loves is gone for now because of COVID-19. "It has paralyzed the entire industry," he said.

Many can feel their pain. The Employment Development Department says it has seen a sharp increase in jobless claims. For the week ending March 7, EDD received just over 43,000 claims. The following week, they saw an increase of almost 15,000 claims. The increase has even forced EDD to beef up its staff to handle the claims load.

Zieper says he needed to do something to support his family, which includes two girls. "I appreciate your interest in those of us who have basically lost all of our work and need some hope," he said.

This would normally be a busy time of year for her, as horse shows generally begin to recover again. He is concerned that even when the big events return, the horse show business has taken a hit that will take years to recover.