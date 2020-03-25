Let These Animated Family TV Comedies Comfort You

You've been home for weeks, doing your part with social estrangement. Some spectators are with their families, some are alone, and we have some shows to help those in both camps.

A staple of television has always been family comedy. Since Leave it to Beaver Y The Flintstones to Everyone in the family Y The Simpsons, family comedies are a fact of television life. Where family comedies shine these days, and where you can truly escape them, is with lively shows.

%MINIFYHTMLaa226a6335912efc0cf46875abc8c75a11% %MINIFYHTMLaa226a6335912efc0cf46875abc8c75a12%

If you need a break from your family from real life, or if you miss your loved ones as you distance yourself, these animated family comedies are here to help.