"Let me be blunt, we don't have enough evidence." – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Warnings from state and local leaders point to the tension that COVID-19 could place in hospitals.

"There is more demand than supplies available," Governor Abbott said during a news conference from Austin on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Dallas County reported that it had just over 4,300 hospital beds available, 400 of them in intensive care units.

Even according to conservative estimates, the county said it could live up to what it will need.

"We are working hard to increase our bed capacity," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said Tuesday night.

Dallas County says it is looking for available buildings, including closed parking lots and hospitals, where it could quickly open up a new hospital space.

An announcement is expected in the coming days.

“In extreme circumstances, I could install tents and have additional beds. Maybe there could be space available in a building that was once a hospital, "said Steve Love, CEO of the DFW Hospital Council.

Love says the Governor's action will also help alleviate the shortage.

Governor Abbott ordered to stop elective surgeries and requested beds where necessary to duplicate them, two per room.

On Tuesday, it also ordered hospitals to provide daily reports on the number of beds available.

Regarding the evidence for COVID-19, Judge Jenkins said: “Let me be frank. We don't have enough evidence. "

He said that if someone at home tests positive, they don't need a test because they should already be quarantined.

He says the tests should be reserved for those who are not yet quarantined.

Later, Judge Jenkins tweeted: "Any retired doctor and nurse who is willing and can join our efforts to combat # COVID19 in Dallas County, email [email protected] "

