Lawmakers angered by stay-in-place order want Douglas County to sever ties with the health department

Republican Douglas County lawmakers are urging county commissioners to cut ties with the Tri-County Health Department after the agency announced that it would require residents to remain in their homes beginning Thursday.

All six Colorado lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert de Parker and House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, sent a letter to commissioners on Wednesday after learning that the agency Health was issuing the order despite opposition from at least two Douglas County commissioners.

"We consider it unacceptable that a contracted health agency could somehow ignore the will of the majority of our elected and responsible Douglas County Commissioners," the letter says.

Elected bureaucrats should not have unilateral authority to simply decide to enact a policy that will imprison citizens for 18 months and fine them with 5,000. This is outrageous and will only lead to less social distancing as people panic. # copolytic pic.twitter.com/vxlkJhVu4H – Representative Patrick Neville (@PatrickForCO) March 25, 2020

Holbert also said that public health experts should not be able to override elected officials.

He added that he praised the way that Democratic Governor Jared Polis has handled the pandemic. Polis has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

A spokesperson for the Tri-County Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.