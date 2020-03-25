Home Local News Lawmakers angered by stay-in-place order want Douglas County to sever ties with...

Lawmakers angered by stay-in-place order want Douglas County to sever ties with the health department

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Lawmakers angered by stay-in-place order want Douglas County to sever ties with the health department
%MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda911% %MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda912%

Republican Douglas County lawmakers are urging county commissioners to cut ties with the Tri-County Health Department after the agency announced that it would require residents to remain in their homes beginning Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda913%%MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda914%

All six Colorado lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chris Holbert de Parker and House Minority Leader Patrick Neville of Castle Rock, sent a letter to commissioners on Wednesday after learning that the agency Health was issuing the order despite opposition from at least two Douglas County commissioners.

%MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda915% %MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda916%

"We consider it unacceptable that a contracted health agency could somehow ignore the will of the majority of our elected and responsible Douglas County Commissioners," the letter says.

Holbert also said that public health experts should not be able to override elected officials.

He added that he praised the way that Democratic Governor Jared Polis has handled the pandemic. Polis has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

A spokesperson for the Tri-County Health Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

%MINIFYHTML17a248809a6299432a76b8c73fefcda917%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©