Laverne Cox credited for helping & # 39; Orange Is the New Black & # 39; Co-Star & # 39; s Understand Trans Sister

%MINIFYHTML2e065068f2a037a550b5fc4f4a60caeb11% %MINIFYHTML2e065068f2a037a550b5fc4f4a60caeb12%

WENN / Ivan Nikolov

Selenis Leyva has partnered with her sister Marizol to document her experience in a new book titled & # 39; My Sister: How a Brother's Transition Changed Both of Us.

Up News Info –

"Orange is the new black"& # 39; s Selenis Leyva co-star credits Laverne Cox for helping her understand her trans sister's journey.

Leyva, who has co-written the book "My Sister" with her sister Marizol to document her experience, had the support of the activist while on set.

%MINIFYHTML2e065068f2a037a550b5fc4f4a60caeb13% %MINIFYHTML2e065068f2a037a550b5fc4f4a60caeb14%

"Laverne and I had our conversations, I told her I had a transgender sister," Leyva tells People magazine. "But he was so excited, not only because the character had so many layers and was beautifully written, but also Laverne's ability to convey his thoughts and feelings in a way that made you listen, that he knew would be truly shocking."

%MINIFYHTML2e065068f2a037a550b5fc4f4a60caeb15% %MINIFYHTML2e065068f2a037a550b5fc4f4a60caeb16%

The 47-year-old woman's connection to Cox became even more special during a crucial moment when Marizol spoke openly for the first time about being a trans woman.

"Then, about a year after we met, I was able to present an award to Laverne and Marizol attended the ceremony with me," he adds. "It was the first time I had declared to the world, everyone in that room, that I had a transgender sister.

"It was also the first time that Marizol said vocally: 'Yes, I am a trans woman.' It was through the platform that Laverne and Orange Is the New Black had created for us."

Leyva's book, "My Sister: How a Brother's Transition Changed Both of Us," is available on March 24.