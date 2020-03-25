LAUSD, Mattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters work together to support families – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Mattel, Baby2Baby and Teamsters Local 572 teamed up to support students and families in the Los Angeles Unified School District during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mattel donated toys and art supplies, Baby2Baby donated diapers, wipes, baby food, and blankets, and Local 572 worked overnight to deliver needed items to students and families Wednesday at the 64 Grab & Go Food Centers operated by the district.

"We are happy to be part of the team that works to support the neediest students and families," said Rick Middleton, secretary / treasurer of Teamsters Local 572. "Our members stand behind all who work hard to bring needed food and supplies to our students and communities. "

The superintendent turned to social media to share photos while families in the area received toys, meals and other necessary items.

The children's faces when they received a new toy from @Mattel Remind us all how important it is during these difficult times, to create a sense of stability and even a few moments of happiness. Thank you #Teamsters Local 572, @Mattel Y @ baby2baby! pic.twitter.com/kPUcwK2WTU – Austin Beutner (@AustinLASchools) March 25, 2020

"Our mission at Los Angeles Unified is to help students learn and support the neediest students and families," LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner said in a statement. "The faces of the children when they received a new toy remind us all how important it is, during these difficult times, to create a sense of stability and even a few moments of happiness, in the lives of those we serve."

The district said it has been working to help its nearly 700,000 students, most of whom live in poverty, since closing schools to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The commitment to helping students and families who need a meal is what brought all these partners together," the district said.

The district served 374,052 meals Wednesday and was able to help more people than any food bank in the country, according to a district statement.

"As your staff works tirelessly to make food available to tens of thousands of low-income students, we are here to provide the basics these children deserve beyond meals, including diapers, wipes, hygiene, and more," Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, co-chairs of Baby2Baby, said in a statement. "We are grateful to have the opportunity to distribute these needs that will allow these families to keep their lights on and pay the rent during this unprecedented time."

The products were donated through the charitable effort of the neediest students in the LA district.