Laura Prepon says my mother taught me bulimia

When writing a guide to motherhood, Laura Prepon He decided to openly open about difficult memories with his own mother.
As the author of You and me as mothers: a raw and honest guide to motherhood, the Orange is the new black alum has become honest and raw about living with bulimia as a teenager and how her mother Marjorie Prepon, contributed to the battle.
"My mother taught me bulimia. It started when I was 15 years old and lasted until my twenties," said the actress. Persons.
According to Prepon, who is now a mother of two, her fight against the eating disorder began after she was told to lose 25 pounds at a modeling agency's open casting. At the time, she was 15 years old.
According to the magazine, her weight loss became the "shared project,quot; of her and her mother. Prepon remembered Marjorie, who was bulimic at university, weighing her and taking her measurements daily. The star finally weighed 105 pounds.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
"It was then that she said to me, 'You can have your cake and eat it too,'" Prepon said, Persons. "I knew exactly what he was talking about."
The actress further explained: "It was a bond we would make together … a shared secret."
"I think he was trying to help me in his own way," Prepon said of her mother, noting that Marjorie had met the actress's late father. Michael PreponAfter losing weight "So, for her, being thin equaled success."
All these years later, the now 40-year-old star is focusing on the present for the sake of Marjorie, who has Alzheimer's disease. "I don't want to get mad at her, especially now, because I don't know how much time we have left," he said, Persons. "I want those moments when she is present to be good."
Prepon's next book, You and me as mothers, is available on April 7.
