Laura Prepon says my mother taught me bulimia

When writing a guide to motherhood, Laura Prepon He decided to openly open about difficult memories with his own mother.

As the author of You and me as mothers: a raw and honest guide to motherhood, the Orange is the new black alum has become honest and raw about living with bulimia as a teenager and how her mother Marjorie Prepon, contributed to the battle.

"My mother taught me bulimia. It started when I was 15 years old and lasted until my twenties," said the actress. Persons.

According to Prepon, who is now a mother of two, her fight against the eating disorder began after she was told to lose 25 pounds at a modeling agency's open casting. At the time, she was 15 years old.