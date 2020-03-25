Late The Late Show With Stephen Colbert ’Sets CBS Comeback Amid Coronavirus Pandemic – Deadline

The lights late at night continue to come back on. CBS ’ The last show with Stephen Colbert, the first nightly show to start daily online videos after the shutdown of production across the industry, is the first nightly talk show to continue airing original episodes beginning Monday, March 30. Colbert just made the announcement on Twitter.

The last show with Stephen Colbert aired a new shooting monologue from home on top of replays on television Monday through Wednesday of last week before the show was suspended in 10 days for what was supposed to be March Madness coverage on CBS before the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled due to the growing health crisis. The monologues stayed close to Colbert's openers in the studio with sharp political humor and extensive use of video and graphics.

Related story Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis: A conversation with Rachel Chavkin, Director of & # 39; Hadestown & # 39;

During the break, conversations about The Late Show Coming back with full hour-long original episodes with Colbert working from home and the logistics needed to make that happen. (Ironically, Colbert's old Twitter user is @StephenAtHome.)

Since last Wednesday, NBC The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon He has aired hybrid episodes on television, featuring the daily video segments filmed by Fallon at home, including celebrity interviews via Zoom, and featured encore. Jimmy Kimmel Live He has posted online videos daily with a monologue and interviews conducted by teleconference or in person from across the street. NBC Late night with Seth Meyers began publishing exclusive online editions of A closer look this week.

Half an hour from Comedy Central The daily show He was the first late-night conversationalist to return to television with complete originals generated from home last Monday. TBS " Full front with samantha bee Y Conan as well as from HBO Last week tonight with John Oliver Y Real time with Bill Maher He also announced that they would resume airing original episodes filmed in the home environment.

Late showThe longtime home, the Ed Sullivan Theater, has been used by CBS this morning after the Broadcast Center became one of the first media buildings in New York to report coronavirus infections.