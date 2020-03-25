Laguna Honda Hospital in San Francisco was blocked after 5 employees tested positive – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Five staff members at San Francisco's Laguna Honda tested positive for the new coronavirus, prompting hospital officials to close the facility beginning Wednesday night.

Laguna Honda, one of the largest skilled nursing facilities in the United States, is a 750-bed facility where the majority of residents are over the age of 65 with serious health problems.

The closure means that residents leaving the building will no longer be allowed to re-enter the hospital for the duration of the California home shelter order, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Residents would still have access to the outdoor areas of the sprawling campus west of Twin Peaks.

The five infected staff members, including four nurses and one worker from the environmental services unit. So far, no patient has tested positive, authorities said.

Visitors and non-essential personnel are prohibited from entering the facilities since March 6.