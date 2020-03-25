Lady Gaga returns album release date: reveals she had a surprise Coachella appearance planned

The COVID-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on people's health, freedom and employment. Celebrities are not excluded from the economic impact of the pandemic.

Various artists have already announced that they would delay their albums, tours and appearances due to the Coronavirus. Lady Gaga joins those affected.

The singer recently released the lead single and video for her recently announced album Chromatica. Stupid Love was followed up with the announcement that their album would be released in early April along with limited tour dates.

Unfortunately, due to the social distancing order in place in the country, Gaga will not be able to properly promote her album and continue her residency in Las Vegas. However, that's not the excuse he's giving fans.

She took Instagram to update fans and asked them to show kindness during this difficult time.

“ This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us, and while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring each other joy and healing at times like this, it just doesn't feel right to release this album with everything. what is happening during this global pandemic. Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions. It is important to me that the focus is on bringing essential medical equipment to health professionals, ensuring that children who depend on public schools for meals receive the assistance they need, and that we help those who will be affected. financially for this pandemic. "

She revealed that she had a surprise Coachella set planned that was originally supposed to take place in April, but has now been delayed until October.

He also sent a message to his little Monsters: ‘My fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as fans … as a family … we are strong, we love and we are kind punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these difficult times. "



