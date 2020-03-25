LA closes popular Runyon canyon in Hollywood Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML5d7924e16bcf3cb29c40f78ac4c1b8c411% %MINIFYHTML5d7924e16bcf3cb29c40f78ac4c1b8c412%

– Add the popular Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood Hills to the list of trails that are closing in Los Angeles County due to large crowds in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

City workers closed the gates of Runyon Canyon on Wednesday morning.

The shutdown came after Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu sent a letter Tuesday night to the Los Angeles Parks and Recreation Department asking for the closure of Runyon Canyon Park in Hollywood Hills the next weekend. week. He also called for the closure of Lake Hollywood Park, a popular spot for those looking to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood sign. It was still open as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure of Runyon Canyon is indefinite.

"To maintain public health, and in line with the social distancing recommendations of top health officials, I believe we should close Runyon Canyon Park and Lake Hollywood Park on weekends," Ryu wrote in a letter to the Recreation Department and Los Angeles Parks. . “Making this request hurts a lot. I grew up in a two-bedroom apartment near Highway 101, and our city's parks were my only access to the outdoor space. As you know, I have been a longtime advocate for parks and open space, and have prioritized access to parks as chair of the City Council's Parks Committee. However, after discussing the matter with public health experts, I think this is a necessary step. "

The decision to close Runyon Canyon comes after several parks and trails in Los Angeles County have already been closed due to massive crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Being locked up in the house is not good," hiker Maggi Rossi told CBS2 on Wednesday. "I wish they didn't, but I understand why they are."

"If people aren't going to be responsible, then we'll have to say goodbye to our beautiful walks, it's that simple," said hiker Andy Corrigan.

The famous Malibu Pier and all of its shops and restaurants also closed on Wednesday.

The request comes after LA closed all of its city-owned golf courses on Sunday, while the Mountain Conservation and Recreation Authority, a government agency that manages 75,000 acres of parkland in the Santa Monica Mountains and Santa Susana, together with Simi Hills, closed all its Parks and trails.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also ordered all parking lots on the city's owned beaches to be closed, including Cabrillo and Venice beaches. The beaches themselves remain open.

Santa Monica was also forced on Sunday to close all beach parking lots in an attempt to keep people off beaches, bike trails, and out of Palisades Park. The Santa Monica Pier has been closed since the beginning of last week. Venice Beach Boardwalk is also closed.

All parking lots at beaches and state parks, including nine in Los Angeles County, have also been closed.

Los Angeles County issued a revised "safer at home,quot; order Sunday that prohibits all public and private meetings. It also requires that all nail and beauty salons, closed shopping malls, shopping malls, and auto theaters be closed. Restaurants can still open only for pickup and delivery orders. The initial order closed all gyms, clubs and cinemas.

Area leaders said people can still go for a walk, ride a bike and exercise around their homes.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an order to stay home for the entire state. Under the order, people can only leave their homes for essential needs. The orders prohibit all meetings of 10 or more outside of a single home and require nonessential businesses that require employees to report to close the job.