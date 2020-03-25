LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer to buy Forum for $ 400 million | NBA News

Los Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for $ 400 million, ending the billionaire's legal fight with the Madison Square Garden Company and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team on the street in the Los Angeles suburb, Inglewood.

Ballmer announced his cash purchase of the revered stadium on Tuesday. Ballmer, the former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice president Dennis Wong, are transacting through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that will continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue.

"This is an unprecedented moment, but we believe in our collective future," Ballmer said. "We are committed to our investment in the city of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans."

Apparently fearing concert competition and other major events, MSG has been aggressively trying to thwart Ballmer's desire to build an 18,000-seat, state-of-the-art Clippers' home just a few blocks from Prairie Forum Avenue.

The two arenas would be separated only by the luxurious SoFi Stadium complex being built by Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.

The forum is located in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood



MSG, which bought the Forum for $ 23.5 million in 2012, sued the Inglewood city government, California Governor Gavin Newsom and the state Legislature in their various attempts to delay the approval process for the privately funded arena project Ballmer, which is currently in the environmental process. revision.

The purchase of the Forum abruptly concludes the fight for litigation and allows the Clippers to advance their goal of opening a new arena when their Staples Center lease expires in 2024. The Clippers currently share the downtown arena with the Los Lakers. Angels and Los Angeles of the NHL. Kings

Ballmer wants to build a $ 1.2 billion arena on 28 acres of land south of the SoFi stadium complex. The addition of the Clippers' new project would put four major arenas: SoFi Stadium contains a 6,000-seat performance venue in addition to the main soccer stadium, one mile from each other on Prairie Avenue.

Ballmer said the Forum and the new Clippers' arena will be able to coordinate event schedules under the same property, mitigating the impact of so many people in such a small area of ​​the Los Angeles suburbs.

Lawrence Frank, Doc Rivers, and Ballmer welcome Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Clippers during 2019 summer free agency



Chris Meany, director of the development company overseeing the Clippers' new arena project, recognized the importance of traffic management in the deal.

"While we have done our best to provide an unprecedented traffic management plan for the new basketball stadium, this acquisition offers a much greater ability to coordinate and avoid scheduling events at the same time at both venues," he said.

MSG revitalized the once-fabulous Forum, which had fallen out of favor after the Lakers and Kings left for the Staples Center in 1999. The famous building was home to the dazzling & # 39; Showtime & # 39; Lakers, who won five championships and reached eight NBA finals during the 1980s. Kobe Bryant began his 20-year career with the Lakers in the arena.

MSG spent $ 50 million reported on arena renovations and reopened it as a well-regarded venue used primarily for major concerts and combat sports.

