Kylie Jenner will not be returning with Travis Scott, according to Mason Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Y Scott DisickThe oldest son, Mason Disick, briefly joined Instagram before his account was removed for some reason. However, prior to that, the 10-year-old continued live during which he poured tea over the nature of Kylie Jenner and his ex and daddy Travis Scott (II).

During the live broadcast, someone seemed to ask Mason if the "keeping up with the Kardashians"The star and rapper" Sicko Mode "met as reported." No, Kylie and Travis are not back together, "Mason said causally in the video.

Despite that, the ex-couple is really good parents to their daughter Stormi. Travis shared an adorable video of himself spending a pleasant time with Stormi on Tuesday. In the post on Tuesday, March 24, the father and daughter duo were spotted playing basketball on a luxurious basketball court.

Meanwhile, the same day, Kylie announced that she entered the "second week" of her quarantine. The CEO of Kylie Cosmetics did not mention anything about isolating himself with the rapper, although a source shared that he has been monitoring his family during the pandemic.

"He is constantly with them whenever possible and always checks on them when he can't be there to make sure they stay safe and that they are okay," the source told HollywoodLife.com. "He knows that Kylie is more than capable of taking care of herself and taking care of Stormi when she cannot be there, but as Stormi's father it is only in his nature that he wants to be there at all times to ensure that she is fully protected." "

Kylie and Travis split in October 2019 after dating for two years. The couple, however, sparked speculation that they had reconciled in the past two months.