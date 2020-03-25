Kylie Jenner Makes $ 1 Million Donation For Healthcare Workers To Obtain Masks And Other PPE

%MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d11% %MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d12%

Kylie Jenner made headlines last year for being the youngest self-made billionaire. She sold a portion of her Kylie Cosmetics business, made a fortune, and lives an extremely comfortable life surrounded by riches, luxury, and leaks of wealth. But that doesn't mean that Kylie Jenner is selfish about her money. According to a new TMZ report, Kylie Jenner has donated $ 1 million to healthcare workers. Although Kylie did not mention the donation on her official Instagram account or other platforms, TMZ claims she made the contribution, and even Dr. Thais Aliabadi, the doctor who delivered Kylie's two-year-old daughter with Travis Scott, issued a statement on Donation response.

TMZ quoted Dr. Aliabadi saying the following.

“I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I asked the Universe to collect protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ICU and emergency workers feels as rewarding as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU Kylie Jenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much."

%MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d13% %MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d14%

%MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d15% %MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d16%

You can view the shared TMZ article below.

Kylie Jenner donates $ 1 million for coronavirus relief efforts https://t.co/z7tI1ace4g – TMZ (@TMZ) March 25, 2020

So far, no one at Kardashian / Jenner's home has tested positive for Coronavirus, although Kris Jenner was tested because she attended a birthday party for Lucian Grainge, who has been battling the virus. The Kardashians and Jenners have been practicing social distancing and have remained isolated. In fact, Kim Kardashian turned to her social media account to ask her followers for suggestions on how to keep their four children entertained during the quarantine.

So far, all the Kardashian / Jenner sisters have shared a bit about missing their friends and their social lives.

Ad %MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d32% %MINIFYHTML8a69d46d1cac616f6870224fec6ea59d32%

What do you think of Kylie Jenner's $ 1 million donation to healthcare workers? Are you surprised that Kylie Jenner has opened her wallet to help those in need?



Post views:

0 0