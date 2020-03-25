Kylie Jenner donates $ 1 million to help doctors buy protective gear

%MINIFYHTMLe04bf50c835f292c1f6bd8e30576356411% %MINIFYHTMLe04bf50c835f292c1f6bd8e30576356412%

Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who helped the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star to deliver his daughter Stormi, he gave the news on his Instagram, thanking the television star.

Kylie Jenner He has issued a check for $ 1 million (£ 850,000) to Los Angeles medical officials to cover the costs of much-needed coronavirus protective equipment for emergency service personnel.

Healthcare professionals have faced a massive shortage of supplies amid the global pandemic, so the makeup expert has decided to dig deep and do his part to help those on the front line.

Gynecologist Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who delivered Jenner's two-year-old daughter Stormi, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday (March 25, 20), while thanking the reality star and businessman from cosmetics for providing the financial resources necessary to equip physicians with staff. Protective equipment while continuing to treat patients struggling with the highly contagious COVID-19 virus.

"I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude," Aliabadi began.

"I asked the Universe to collect protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel, donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other equipment. of protection that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as many masks in hospitals are disappearing before reaching the faces of our front-line heroes. "

She continued, "I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave emergency workers (emergency room) and ICU (intensive care unit) feels as rewarding as helping my own patients."

"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you. I love you very much. Thank you X a million …."

Responding to the gushing post, Jenner commented, "I love you! And thank you for all the love and attention you put into everything you do! You are an angel on earth."

Jenner is the latest celebrity to use her wealth to help fight the coronavirus. Arnold schwarzenegger has pledged $ 1 million for a GoFundMe campaign for the Frontline Responders Fund, which solicits donations to supply face masks and gowns to hospitals, while the singer James Taylor and his wife Kim have cut a check for the same amount for Massachusetts General Hospital officials.