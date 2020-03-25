Kylie Jenner Donates $ 1 Million For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Kylie Jenner is doing everything possible to help those with the Coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML863ab4aa2b825f22244da542c8bb7af813% %MINIFYHTML863ab4aa2b825f22244da542c8bb7af814%

ME! News has learned the keeping up with the Kardashians star donated $ 1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.

%MINIFYHTML863ab4aa2b825f22244da542c8bb7af815% %MINIFYHTML863ab4aa2b825f22244da542c8bb7af816%

OB / GYN Dr. Thaïs AliabadHe also confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.

"I am speechless, my eyes are full of tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I asked the Universe to collect protective masks for our brave health workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a Beautiful Living Angel has just donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as many hospital masks are disappearing before reaching the faces of our front line heroes, "Dr. Thaïs revealed on social media. "I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ICU and emergency workers feels as rewarding as helping my own patients."