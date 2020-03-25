Kylie Jenner Donates $ 1 Million For Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Matt Baron / Shutterstock
Kylie Jenner is doing everything possible to help those with the Coronavirus.
ME! News has learned the keeping up with the Kardashians star donated $ 1 million to Coronavirus relief efforts.
OB / GYN Dr. Thaïs AliabadHe also confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.
"I am speechless, my eyes are full of tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I asked the Universe to collect protective masks for our brave health workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a Beautiful Living Angel has just donated $ 1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear that we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as many hospital masks are disappearing before reaching the faces of our front line heroes, "Dr. Thaïs revealed on social media. "I have never felt so blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ICU and emergency workers feels as rewarding as helping my own patients."
She continued: "From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you. I love you very much. Thank you X a million …"
Kylie saw the message and couldn't help but express gratitude for all the health workers who make a difference around the world.
"I love you! And thanks for all the love and attention you put into everything you do!" she wrote in the comment section. "You are an angel on Earth."
This is not the first time that Kylie has generously donated to important causes around the world. Earlier this year, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics donated $ 1 million to various wildfire relief efforts to help with the devastating wildfires that have occurred across Australia.
Ultimately, the Kardashian and Jenner team continues to follow the guidelines of health officials by distancing themselves socially and staying indoors as much as possible.
In fact, like many Americans, they could use their tips and tricks to keep the whole family busy.
"What is everyone doing to entertain their children?" Kim Kardashian shared on Instagram while with Kanye West and their four children. "As a family we are a social estrangement but we need some fun ideas on what to do! Any suggestions would help!"
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
keeping up with the Kardashians returns this Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML863ab4aa2b825f22244da542c8bb7af817%%MINIFYHTML863ab4aa2b825f22244da542c8bb7af818%