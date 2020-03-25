KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian says she has changed her mind about marriage after admitting she has "engagement problems,quot;

%MINIFYHTML1eb5497b06046375bbe4d269dd30e02611% %MINIFYHTML1eb5497b06046375bbe4d269dd30e02612%

Kourtney Kardashian previously confessed that she was dealing with "engagement issues,quot; that would have made it difficult for her to get to the altar with someone. However, it seems that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may have changed his mind about the concept of marriage!

Are you ready to take the big step?

It turns out that the mother of three can now see herself having a wedding sometimes in the future, something that was not the case before.

During her interview in In the Room, she said to Jason Kennedy, "I feel like I'm really happy, but I think if it were the right situation, I think (marriage is) something I'd like." But I don't feel like it's missing. "

Fans know that this way of thinking is really new to her, as she never married in the past despite dating her children's father, Scott Disick for a decade before they finally separated, rather than getting married. .

In fact, Scott even proposed to Kourt, and she said no, sharing with Jimmy Kimmel later in an interview that she had "engagement problems."

The reason he had such reservations about marriage was apparently his parents' divorce.

At the same time, her relationship with Scott was bumpy for many years, making it possible that she also felt that he was not the one for her.

Kourtney tends to do really well without romance in his life, although he did date Younes Bendjima after Scott's split.

They were in a relationship for more than a year before separating amid unconfirmed cheating rumors on their part.

Since then, it has been speculated that they were together again, the young model attended some of the biggest parties of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

For example, he was seen at their annual Christmas Eve celebration since then, they have not been seen together.



