KUWK: Khloe Kardashian shows her support for Sister Kim in the midst of her feud Taylor Swift being revived!

Khloe Kardashian has retrieved her sister! That said, after the dispute between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian reappeared, Khloe showed her support for the latter!

Social media users may have noticed that the mother of four slapped the singer after a leaked video finally exposed the entire phone conversation between Taylor and Kanye West about their song "Famous."

%MINIFYHTML3677a8d644b0df402ffcdb4e35cd716d11% %MINIFYHTML3677a8d644b0df402ffcdb4e35cd716d12%

It was also what rekindled the fight between the pop star and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is also Kanye's wife!

Kim quickly responded to the new revelations and soon after, Khloe showed her support.

‘I was about to go to sleep but then I say my sister posted a couple of tweets. Kimberly betta !!!!!!!!!!!!! Kim is my lawyer for life !!! My sister AND my lawyer! "Khloe wrote, obviously exaggerating her brother.

For Khloe it was a way to mention the fact that Kim is currently studying to become a lawyer and praise her for using what she has been learning in her response to Taylor's tweets.

As you probably know, in the past, Kim was accused of editing the recording and publishing it to make it appear that Taylor agreed with Kanye using some misogynistic lyrics about her.

So when the full version was released, Taylor's fans felt vindicated that the truth had finally been revealed and many of them let the Kardashian-West couple have it!

In response, Kim posted, “ Instead of answering those who ask me how I feel about the images that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth all the time about * that * call (you know, the one that was Illegally recorded, that someone edited to manipulate me and frame me and make me, my family, and my fans go through hell for 4 years) … SCROLL to see what really matters & # 39 ;.

What he was encouraging his followers to swipe up was a link to a COVID-19 response website, where people could donate to those struggling in the midst of the pandemic.

Ad %MINIFYHTML3677a8d644b0df402ffcdb4e35cd716d79% %MINIFYHTML3677a8d644b0df402ffcdb4e35cd716d79%

Kim later addressed the controversy in more detail, so if you'd like to know more about her side of the story, go to her platform.



Post views:

0 0