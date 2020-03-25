KUWK: Kendall Jenner responds to allegations that she is not following quarantine rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML323b902710195001e5f4959c8a194f6011% %MINIFYHTML323b902710195001e5f4959c8a194f6012%

Kendall Jenner was accused of failing to follow quarantine rules amid the terrifying Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19, but she was quick to respond. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and supermodel made it very clear that she is, in fact, practicing social distancing!

It all started when Kendall shared a photo of one of his cars in his IG Stories yesterday, writing along with the plugin that "he had to get it started."

Seeing this, some of her followers freaked out, thinking that the model was driving somewhere despite strict California shelter regulations.

"UHMMMM NO, stay home @KendallJenner," someone tweeted in response to her story.

Usually, the older of the Jenner sisters chooses to ignore hatred or any other negative comments about her, but this time she responded quickly, making it very clear that the user had misunderstood the situation, more or less.

She wrote: ‘Of course I will stay home! Take this quarantine very seriously … but it's also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you stay at a safe distance from others and follow all the "everyone stay healthy,quot; guidelines.

Kendall also included a series of red-hearted emojis, which shows that instead of being upset by the tweet, she appreciated the concern and wished everyone to stay healthy and careful.

Sure enough, Kendall was also caught on camera driving his convertible on March 18.

At the time, she was getting some fresh air alongside a friend of hers with whom she had apparently been quarantined.

Kendall is not the only one in the family to talk about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kardashian-Jenners are some of the most influential celebrities with hundreds of millions of followers, so they have been using their voices to spread correct information and urge people to follow the rules in the midst of this global crisis.



