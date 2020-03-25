Kourtney Kardashian promises "Never Share a Relationship Again,quot; on KUWK – Here's Why!

%MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc911% %MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc912%

Not too long ago, Kourtney Kardashian made it very clear that she is no longer interested in sharing too much of her life on the family reality show, and apparently, that also applies when it comes to the romance in her life. That being said, while on E! & # 39; S In the Room, the mother of three spoke about the reason why she now refuses to present her love life in Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kourt emphasized that he has no intention of sharing "a relationship again,quot; on KUWK while also talking about how his previous relationship with the father of his children, Scott Disick, appeared on his show.

%MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc913% %MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc914%

In other words, Kourtney Kardashian has let the public into her love life even though she's part of a reality show based on her and her family's personal lives.

%MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc915% %MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc916%

According to her, however, giving viewers a glimpse of their romantic relationships in the past has taken its toll.

‘The only thing I don't really share are my relationships. Scott and I, for ten years together, our entire relationship was on the show and I felt the price that it cost us, you know, there were other things as well, obviously I felt it was very difficult for our relationship & # 39; & # 39; Kourtney explained during the interview.

Then he made it clear that this is why "he will never share a relationship again."

The reality show celebrity also mentioned his thoughts on the marriage change after previously admitting he had "engagement problems."

Ad %MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc931% %MINIFYHTML60ed267eabb17afcca6d0bd73f62dfc931%

"I feel like I'm really happy, but I think if it was the right situation, I think it's something I would like to (get married). But, I don't feel like it's missing," she said when asked. what she thought maybe one day getting married.



Post views:

0 0