Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant forced to take quick action to financially protect her daughter Capri amidst the coronavirus pandemic

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, is doing her best to accelerate the process of including her youngest son, Capri, in the heritage of the NBA legend.

Due to the current Coronavirus crisis, most institutions will close for an unknown period of time, and Vanessa allegedly did not want to risk leaving her daughter financially unprotected.

The grieving widow has reportedly already submitted the required documents to the Los Angeles County Court. In his motion, he called for the process to be sped up, because it was unclear when the courts would be available amid the global pandemic crisis.

Capri was not included in her father's inheritance because no one could have expected the sudden disappearance of Kobe, who passed away at the age of 41, and the latest changes in his confidence took effect in 2017 when his daughter, Bianka, was born.

However, Vanessa was allegedly concerned that, in the event of her death, her family's estate would be divided into two parts instead of three.

Furthermore, according to the documents, which were recently submitted by Kobe's widow, “The material purpose of the Trust is to provide a fund for Kobe's wife and daughters and Vanessa de Kobe for their support, care and maintenance and, at the same time, to provide protection to the assets of the Trust so that the assets are available for the benefit of the daughters of Kobe and Vanessa, likewise, on the death of Vanessa. "

One person said this: "Be strong, God will not leave you, we all have to have faith, we only know that the world is hurting you, the more we pray for you and your loving family, God can only hear our cry, we love you and your girls all the lives that we lost as a human race we love you, and God will do everything he said to keep your loving memories to have you close and dear to them and to you. "

This sponsor shared: "Mr. Bryant loved you with all his being. Heart, body and soul.

The retired basketball player died on January 26, in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Ad

Kobe's net worth was estimated at $ 600 million at the time of his death. It marked basketball in an important way.



Post views:

0 0