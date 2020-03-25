Kim Kardashian showed her curves in Ocean Pool and now everyone wants this swimsuit

%MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b11% %MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b12%

When Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared poolside photos of the two in their bikinis and Kim's black swimsuit was in high demand. Although Kim has been seen wearing a bikini from the Skims Cozy Collection, the black bikini she wore has been the subject of discussion on social media. The swimsuit is from Sian Swimsuit and is called Louise bikini set. It costs approximately $ 190. Kylie Jenner wore a Hunza G bikini that costs around $ 195. While fans loved the photo of the two sisters in bikinis, it was Kim's Sian outfit that went viral.

In a photo that Kim Kardashian shared with her 163.6 million followers on Instagram, you can see the sisters posing on their outdoor furniture while sunbathing. Kylie threw her head back, eyes closed, relaxed as the sun shone on her face. Kim looked over her shoulder and looked directly at the camera. While Kim's swimsuit featured suspenders, Kylie had off-the-shoulder styling.

%MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b13% %MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b14%

You can see the photo that Kim Kardashian shared of her and Kylie Jenner in their bikinis below.

%MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b15% %MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b16%

Sian Swimwear's official Instagram account shared several beach photos of Kim Kardashian wearing the Louise swimsuit. Kim had long black hair cut in the middle and fell down her back. Her eye makeup was heavy and her lipstick was her favorite nude color. She paired the bikini with a black choker that featured an oversized gold cross. The Louise bikini features a round neck, lace-up undershirt.

If you look at the photo below, at first it looks like Kim is on a beach. A closer look reveals that she is in a pool that faces the ocean.

You can see the photo of Kim Kardashian wearing the Louise bikini by the oceanfront pool below.

Kim showed off her curves in a second photo where the outline of the pool and the concrete deck next to it were clearly visible. You can see that photo below.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's Sian bikini? Do you like the style?

Ad %MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b32% %MINIFYHTML4e6694f9d3bd300dcbfef11f8641aa7b32%

Kim Kardashian has spent time under self-isolation with her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West.



Post views:

0 0