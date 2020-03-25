Kim Kardashian needs your help to entertain her children in her mansion

Kim Kardashian is trapped at home with her four children and her husband, Kanye West, and has run out of ideas about what to do with them. He took to his Instagram account and asked his 163.7 million followers for ideas on how to keep their children entertained. Despite living in a mansion that has its own premium amenities such as a basketball court, swimming pool, movie theater, and game room, you still don't know what to do with your children. There are countless women across the country who live simple lifestyles and are not lost when it comes to entertaining their children. Sometimes too much luxury can take the place of a child learning to take his own time. Of course, Kim has her hands full. North West is six years old and will be seven in June. Saint is four years old, Chicago is two years old and Baby Psalm is only 10 months old.

At these ages, Kim should focus on imaginary play. She had shared a video of the children making a fort out of cardboard boxes and the children had a lot of fun. That kind of imaginary play can keep kids entertained for hours. Kim may want to see some crafts and projects designed for young children since her children are very young. But usually, if you give a project to the kids, they'll be busy for hours.

%MINIFYHTML2b5906a2bee7c5b52efe6942b1d4c12411% %MINIFYHTML2b5906a2bee7c5b52efe6942b1d4c12412%

Sometimes kids just need less structure and more freedom to play how they want. Sometimes you need to clear a space, cover a table with newspaper, and throw a tarp on the floor and let it get dirty. Creativity is messy and there's nothing that drains a child faster than letting him mess around in age-appropriate activities.

Children the age of Psalm can enjoy finger painting edible foods, such as pudding, that can be easily eaten while being a fun texture for children to explore.

There are many books and websites with activities designed for toddlers and preschoolers, but Kim's exhaustion may be due to trying to micromanage every minute of her children's lives (as she has said in the past).

Managing a schedule when your children leave home (or parents leave home) serves a particular time and purpose, but when everyone is home, it is sometimes better to take the Miss Frizzle approach (The magic school bus) and let children do what they do best: explore, create, mess around, and play.

Ad %MINIFYHTML2b5906a2bee7c5b52efe6942b1d4c12480% %MINIFYHTML2b5906a2bee7c5b52efe6942b1d4c12480%

What you think? Do you have any advice to give Kim Kardashian while she stays at home with her four children?



Post views:

7 7