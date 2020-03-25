Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian hit in the face by Sister Kourtney! (Shock video)

A trailer for the new season of the hit reality show E! Keeping Up with the Kardashians has just launched, and MTO News learned that this season is explosive.

In the trailer, Kim and her sister Kourtney fight physically. And Kourtney can be seen punching her sister Kim in the face.

It begins by showing an argument between the sisters, which quickly turns into a real physical fight. Drinks are thrown first and then punches are thrown.

