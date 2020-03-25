Kim and Kourtney Kardashian shudder in a new video for & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

In a trailer released Tuesday, Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are seen in a physical altercation in an upcoming episode.

"I'm going to literally fuck you, fuck you," Kourtney yells at Kim as he tosses her a boxed drink.

The couple trade punches and kicks as sister Khloe Kardashian tries to tear the couple apart.

The teaser has been narrated by Khloe who says: “Once upon a time there was a powerful queen who gave birth to five princesses, each with their own gifts and passions, from health to beauty and humor. But as his kingdom grew stronger, so did the burdens that accompanied it. Do you want to know what happens? Well, honey, you have to be vigilant. "

Some have speculated on whether the fight is real or not, but you can watch the clip below and let us know your thoughts.