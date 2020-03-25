Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have decided to give their daughter, right, this wonderful opportunity

Khloe Kardashian is currently in quarantine with her former partner, Tristan Thompson, and her young daughter, True Thompson, during the coronavirus outbreak.

A confirmed source to ME! Online: “He's spending more time with Khloe and True than during the season. It has been nice for them to be able to see him more regularly. Khloe takes quarantine very seriously and stays home with True. There are no game dates or family time other than with Tristan. He is regularly at Khloe's house and keeps in touch with them when he is not. They are not back together. They are co-raising and giving True a chance to have both parents in their life at the same time. "

The decision of the keeping up with the Kardashians The star of self-isolation comes after the state of California recently imposed that the population stay home to curb the spread of the pandemic.

As a result, the presence of the basketball star near Kardashian made many people wonder if the two celebrities had not rekindled their romance and given their relationship a new chance.

Kardashian and Thompson broke up in 2018 after it was discovered that the basketball player had cheated on his girlfriend with Kylie Jenner's best friend.

The first rumors about Kardashian and Thompson's eventual reunion began to circulate when the 35-year-old reality TV star updated her Instagram page with a new photo of her holding True in her arms.

However, it was the title of the publication that caught the attention of the many followers of Kardashian, while he titled his complement with the words "The only thing I need you to remember is how much your dad and I love you,quot; The public thinks that there could be something between Kardashian and his son's father.

It seems that a fan couldn't resist the temptation and asked if that description meant that Kim Kardashian's younger sister had returned with the Canadian basketball player.

Kardashian quickly addressed the spreading rumor and responded by replying that the meaning of her post was simply that True was loved by her parents beyond measure.



