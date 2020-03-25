Kevin Hart says he loves his gray hair: his barber is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The world is currently in quarantine at this time, with the exception of some nations. This rule seems to apply to everyone, regardless of income, including Kevin Hart, who has spent time behind closed doors with his wife, Eniko Parrish, along with their children.

Because most nonessential companies are closed or implementing tighter schedules, Kevin has had to go without his usual haircut. In fact, he now has gray hair, but he's actually starting to get used to it.

USA Today reported on the star's comments, saying he was slowly getting used to gray hair. He said, "I'm kind of coiled up,quot; with gray hair, "adding that,quot; he's feeling it. "The star went on to say that because he's been out of a job for so long, he's had a chance to make it grow for once. .

According to the Night School star, he has been dyeing his hair throughout his career, which may surprise many of his fans and followers. However, because he is no longer working, he decided to let him go.

Since the World Health Organization first declared COVID-19 as a pandemic, people around the world have been practicing social distancing, and most authorities argued that it was necessary to stay at least two or six meters away. feet away.

Kevin has kept his fans and followers entertained with stories and telling secrets that many people have never heard. Kevin referred to the Instagram series as "Deer Confessions." Hart said he was going to deliver at least 2-3 stories per week as of now and for the foreseeable future.

Hart also recently chatted with Ellen's host Ellen DeGeneres, saying she had been using her time at home to practice her stand-up and work on her material. However, the comedian argued that it had not gone well because no one had laughed yet.

Based on the authorities' suggestion to keep a distance, Hart and Ellen conducted the chat via video call.



