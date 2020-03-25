Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish announce second pregnancy with Baby Bump Pic!

Kevin Hart and Eniko Perrish are about to add a new member to their family! The model wife of the comedian and actor went to social networks to share the great news with her fans, sharing a beautiful photo of her baby on her Instagram account.

That means that while this is their second baby together, the two will be a family of six, since Kevin is also the father of two other children with his ex-wife Torrei Hart, their 12-year-old son Hendrix and their 15-year-old daughter Heaven. .

As for him and Eniko, they share a 2-year-old son, Kenzo Kash!

The photo, the second time the expectant mother shared, shows her covered only by a thin pure black cloth, her growing baby bump already visible.

The belly occupies a central place since it is highlighted with sparkles and beads.

It's safe to say that she was literally shining in the sepia photo.

In the caption, she sweetly wrote: ‘Baby # 2 in the midst of all this, we are counting our blessings and we couldn't be more grateful! 👶🏽 Soon it will be a family of 6! 🤗 # glowingandgrowing✨ .. ’

As for Kevin, although he did not announce the pregnancy on his platform either, he reacted to Eniko's publication leaving a large number of emojis, such as prayer hands, dancers, flames, flexes and palms, obviously in celebration mode.

It seems that Kevin cannot be happier with the development of their life together.

It didn't take long for celebrity friends to flood the comment section, too, sending their congratulations to happy parents.

Lala Anthony, for example, wrote: ‘Yes‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️CONGRATULATIONS❤️‼ ️‼ ️‼ ️ THIS IS AMAZING. WHAT A BLESSING💃🏽💃🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you guys

Cyn Santana commented: ‘Congratulations !!!!!! Blessings I wish you all a safe moment. "

Karrueche Tran also sent him good wishes, writing: ‘Congratulations !!! Please stay inside! "



