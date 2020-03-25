Kenya Moore surprises fans by announcing Marc Daly's business: "Honey, you really love this man!"

Kenya Moore surprised her fans a few days ago when she decided to promote Marc Daly's business on social media. You can check out the post she shared on her baby, Brooklyn Daly's social media account below.

Some fans shadowed her for this move, but many people told the RHOA star that she has a big heart for promoting Brookie's father's business after the way he treated her.

So @socobk is open for take away and deliver. "Daly,quot; specials. #ubereats #doordash #grubhub ", Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said to him, "Don't announce to him baby." He has ZERO respect for the mother of his son. talks about him a lot. "

Another follower said, "This is why I love Kenya, it is a true class act because I would not publish your business."

One commenter believes "Kenya has a GOLD heart because they would NOT post ANYTHING to support their business!"

Another commenter posted this: ‘He will always be Brooklyn's father and she must be cared for. It's about Brooklyn and securing its future. Big ups Kenya. "

Someone else said: Ap Point me to the closest restaurant to the left of this one! I don't care if it's a HOTDOG position! It's not for me! "

One commenter said it's pretty obvious Kenya still loves Marc: ‘Honey, you really love this man. I wish I would at least respect you because I don't think I love you at all, I'm just saying that based on what I saw. You can try anything you want, but when a man doesn't love you, no matter what you do for him, you're just wasting time. That is just the truth. I really like you, Kenya. ❤ ’

Another follower has another perspective on things being said: ‘Soco is Brooklyn's legacy, so I understand Miss Kenya … I wish Marc was so supportive. #teamtwirl ".

