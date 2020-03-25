Kendall Jenner responds to criticism accusing her of not taking COVID-19 seriously

%MINIFYHTML37b747fda5b311c3bbf663ac6d52cc4d11% %MINIFYHTML37b747fda5b311c3bbf663ac6d52cc4d12%

The model from Victoria & # 39; s Secret landed in the hot water after posting on Instagram a photo of her posing with her classic Ford Mustang, saying that she is only "starting". the vehicle from home.

Kendall Jenner It has responded to claims that it is not taking California's self-isolation orders seriously, after sharing a snap of its classic red 1965 Ford Mustang.

The 24-year-old model raised concerns after posting the plug-in online on Tuesday (March 24, 20), but assured followers that she was only "starting" the vehicle from her home.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star insisted that he was taking Governor Gavin Newsom's measures" very seriously, "and said" it's not a bad idea to "get" fresh air "during the state shutdown, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The comments came after a fan account shared a screenshot of Kendall's post, adding, "UHMMM NO, Stay Home," to which she replied, "Of course I'll stay home !!

"Take this quarantine seriously … but it's also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all the guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy," he posted.

Earlier in the week, Kendall admitted that she "misses" her friends in the middle of the shutdown, but reflected, "The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can return to our villages."

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) urge people to stay home and practice social distancing amid the global health crisis, which has seen more than 423,400 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with more of 18,900 registered deaths, since it started last December.