Kendall Jenner criticizes the idea that he is not taking social distances seriously

Not make mistakes: Kendall Jenner you are taking social distancing seriously.
the keeping up with the Kardashians Star made this perfectly clear after a fan questioned her behavior amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
It all started on Tuesday after the 24-year-old model posted a photo of her sitting in her red convertible on Instagram Stories.
"I just had to get it started," Kendall wrote next to the image.
A follower shared the photo again and told Kendall he should "stay home." After a second follower pointed out that Kendall was only starting the car, not driving it, the first follower issued an apology.
"Oh okay, HAHAHA, I thought she (was) going to wander," replied the first follower. "I'm sorry."
Kendall then cleared up any confusion.
"Of course I will stay home!" she wrote. "Take this quarantine seriously … but it's also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all the guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy."
He also expressed how much he missed hanging out with his friends in a separate post.
"I miss my friends," she wrote on Instagram that day. "The sooner we quarantine, the sooner we can return to our villages."
Kim Kardashian He recently revealed that all of his sisters are "socially estranged and distancing from each other, all of them quarantined separately."
"It is difficult, but we have to do this for our safety and that of everyone else," wrote the KKW beauty chief. "PLEASE do not ignore the severity of the warnings to stay indoors to stop the spread of this virus. We will all get through this!"
So how does Kendall keep busy these days? Yesterday, he posted a photo from a book and his Nintendo Switch.
"What are my days about," he wrote.
Kylie Jenner She also shared her advice to stay busy in a separate Instagram Stories post. To read their suggestions, click here.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML73d2f48c8c9d29219c9b3d0acc5e2cab17%%MINIFYHTML73d2f48c8c9d29219c9b3d0acc5e2cab18%