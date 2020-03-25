Kendall Jenner criticizes the idea that he is not taking social distances seriously

Not make mistakes: Kendall Jenner you are taking social distancing seriously.

the keeping up with the Kardashians Star made this perfectly clear after a fan questioned her behavior amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

It all started on Tuesday after the 24-year-old model posted a photo of her sitting in her red convertible on Instagram Stories.

"I just had to get it started," Kendall wrote next to the image.

A follower shared the photo again and told Kendall he should "stay home." After a second follower pointed out that Kendall was only starting the car, not driving it, the first follower issued an apology.

"Oh okay, HAHAHA, I thought she (was) going to wander," replied the first follower. "I'm sorry."

Kendall then cleared up any confusion.

"Of course I will stay home!" she wrote. "Take this quarantine seriously … but it's also not a bad idea to get some fresh air as long as you keep a safe distance from others and follow all the guidelines 🙂 everyone stay healthy."