Kelly Ripa advises fans not to cut their haircuts while quarantined: "I cut my bangs once and never got over it!"

%MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a11% %MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a12%

While in quarantine, Kelly Ripa fears that, out of boredom or necessity, people may be tempted to cut their hair, so she just had to warn us all against that! After all, the star once cut her own bags and still hasn't gotten over it!

Kelly reacted to reports that many women have been doing new hairstyles while isolating themselves amid the Coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

%MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a13% %MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a14%

But she just had to be real with everyone as she had had a not-so-good experience doing the same thing in the past.

%MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a15% %MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a16%

The talk show host is definitely also tempted to dye her hair at least if it isn't cut, as the white roots have been entering.

But since he knows how things can go wrong, he decided to wait patiently for the pandemic to go away before doing something on the locks so a professional can do it.

During a Live from Kelly and Ryan from home, she shared the valuable advice with viewers, saying that: ‘People are cutting their bangs, they call it a pandemic trend. I'm not sure if I like the term pandemic trend, but they say that since he took over, they are cutting their hair out of boredom. "

However, she wasn't quite sure that that was the way to do it or even the main reason!

While the articles she referenced did not mention alcohol, Kelly had a different idea about that trend.

Ad %MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a31% %MINIFYHTML5ad16e5cebfa11c6e6e2f8ee3fdc8e6a31%

Kelly argued that "people don't cut their hair out of boredom, they cut it because they are drunk and they think they know how to cut it." I know where I'm talking about. I cut my bangs before the daytime Emmys about 22 years ago and have never really gotten over it. People tend to be in their cut my wine glass. They think, "You know what? I always wanted bangs and now I'm going to do it."



Post views:

0 0