Home Entertainment Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What...

Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 24

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 24
%MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff11% %MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff12%

Do you need some home entertainment? Today's roundup of celebrity live streams is especially star-studded!

Since Kourtney Kardashian to Reese witherspoon, a ton of your favorite stars will be published live with tips to keep your mind, body and spirit in their healthiest state.

%MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff13%%MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff14%

Here are all the events you can expect on Wednesday, March 25:

%MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff15% %MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff16%

LIVE with Kelly and Ryan At 9 am. EST / PST: Josh Groban is configured to join Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting their morning talk show from home.

E & # 39; s Morning pop Live Instagram at 9:30 a.m. EST / 6:30 a.m. PST: our own Victor Cruz Y Scott Tweedie You will get advice on all skin care for men from GQGrooming Editor, Garrett Munce.

The view at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CT: Do you want the latest "Hot Topics,quot;? The ladies of The view They are breaking down today's events today.

AND! Daily pop Live Instagram at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST: Justin Sylvester actor is chatting Bill Bellamy, the Netflix star Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker.

Miley Cyrus& # 39; Instagram & # 39; Bright Minded & # 39; live at 1:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST: Talk about a star-studded lineup! Reese witherspoon, Hillary Duff, Baby Rexha Y Dua Lipa Everyone is signing up for the pop star's daily live broadcast.

AND! Night Pop Live Instagram at 1:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 a.m. PST: Co-Host Nina Parker is receiving tea from Love is blind stars Lauren Speed Y Cameron Hamilton.

The conversationLive Instagram at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST: nicknamed the "chat room,quot; Tyra banks is slated to join the co-hosts for a girl chat.

Hannah brown Y Tyler CameronLive Instagram at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST: The bachelor stars and his self-styled "Quarantine Crew,quot; are demonstrating workouts with a celebrity trainer Phil Fit.

Kourtney KardashianLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: Who better than the founder and best friend of Poosh? Sarah Howard to discuss wellness?

Melissa AlcantraLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: Kim KardashianThe personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a workout at home.

Dave Benett / Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF

DJ D-Nice& # 39; s Instagram Live at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST: Thanks to celebrity fans like RihannaY Michelle Obama, "Club Quarantine,quot; has become the best virtual dance party. Tonight, she is partnering with former first lady organization When We All Vote to promote voter registration.

Katharine McPhee Y David FosterLive Instagram at 8:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. PST: The couple has rated their evening live performances as "Quaranstream,quot;. Past themes include Disney and the country; Plus, they even accept applications!

Chris HarrisonLive Instagram at 9:30 p.m. EST / 6:30 p.m. PST: every night of the week, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima Catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation partners like JoJo Fletcher Y Jordan RodgersY Kaitlyn Bristowe Y Jason Tartick.

Noah CentineoLive Instagram at 12 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. PST: The actor shares all relevant COVID-19 related updates to the Los Angeles community every night.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

%MINIFYHTML5a802a2d667eade940f80a0379c8f6ff17%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©