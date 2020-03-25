Keep up to date with all the live streams of Celeb: What to see on March 24

Do you need some home entertainment? Today's roundup of celebrity live streams is especially star-studded!
Since Kourtney Kardashian to Reese witherspoon, a ton of your favorite stars will be published live with tips to keep your mind, body and spirit in their healthiest state.
Here are all the events you can expect on Wednesday, March 25:
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan At 9 am. EST / PST: Josh Groban is configured to join Kelly Ripa Y Ryan Seacrest as they continue broadcasting their morning talk show from home.
E & # 39; s Morning pop Live Instagram at 9:30 a.m. EST / 6:30 a.m. PST: our own Victor Cruz Y Scott Tweedie You will get advice on all skin care for men from GQGrooming Editor, Garrett Munce.
The view at 11 a.m. EST / 10 a.m. CT: Do you want the latest "Hot Topics,quot;? The ladies of The view They are breaking down today's events today.
AND! Daily pop Live Instagram at 12 p.m. EST / 9 a.m. PST: Justin Sylvester actor is chatting Bill Bellamy, the Netflix star Self Made: inspired by the life of Madame C.J. Walker.
Miley Cyrus& # 39; Instagram & # 39; Bright Minded & # 39; live at 1:30 p.m. EST / 11:30 a.m. PST: Talk about a star-studded lineup! Reese witherspoon, Hillary Duff, Baby Rexha Y Dua Lipa Everyone is signing up for the pop star's daily live broadcast.
AND! Night Pop Live Instagram at 1:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 a.m. PST: Co-Host Nina Parker is receiving tea from Love is blind stars Lauren Speed Y Cameron Hamilton.
The conversationLive Instagram at 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST: nicknamed the "chat room,quot; Tyra banks is slated to join the co-hosts for a girl chat.
Hannah brown Y Tyler CameronLive Instagram at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST: The bachelor stars and his self-styled "Quarantine Crew,quot; are demonstrating workouts with a celebrity trainer Phil Fit.
Kourtney KardashianLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: Who better than the founder and best friend of Poosh? Sarah Howard to discuss wellness?
Melissa AlcantraLive Instagram at 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST: Kim KardashianThe personal trainer will motivate you to stay active with a workout at home.
Dave Benett / Getty Images for BVLGARI and EJAF
DJ D-Nice& # 39; s Instagram Live at 6:30 p.m. EST / 3:30 p.m. PST: Thanks to celebrity fans like RihannaY Michelle Obama, "Club Quarantine,quot; has become the best virtual dance party. Tonight, she is partnering with former first lady organization When We All Vote to promote voter registration.
Katharine McPhee Y David FosterLive Instagram at 8:30 p.m. EST / 5:30 p.m. PST: The couple has rated their evening live performances as "Quaranstream,quot;. Past themes include Disney and the country; Plus, they even accept applications!
Chris HarrisonLive Instagram at 9:30 p.m. EST / 6:30 p.m. PST: every night of the week, The Bachelor host and girlfriend Lauren Zima Catch up with your favorite Bachelor Nation partners like JoJo Fletcher Y Jordan RodgersY Kaitlyn Bristowe Y Jason Tartick.
Noah CentineoLive Instagram at 12 a.m. EST / 9 p.m. PST: The actor shares all relevant COVID-19 related updates to the Los Angeles community every night.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
