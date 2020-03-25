Kathy Griffin Can't Get COVID-19 Tested Despite "Painful" Symptoms, Criticizes Donald Trump

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

As for her Twitter account, the comedian accuses POTUS of lying and says that "the hospital was unable to screen me for #coronavirus due to CDC restrictions."

Comic Kathy Griffin She has been hospitalized with what she fears is the coronavirus, but cannot be tested.

The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to an "isolation room COVID19" while criticizing the American leader. Donald trumpHe claims that the United States leads the world in testing for coronavirus.

"He is lying," she wrote under Trump's tweet, adding: "I was sent to Isolation Room # COVID19 in an emergency room of a major hospital from a separate urgent care center after displaying SORRY UNFORGETABLE symptoms. The hospital was unable to examine me. " #coronavirus due to restrictions from CDC (Pence Task Force). #TESTTESTTEST ".

It has been a difficult month for Kathy, who announced on March 17 (20) that she had lost her mother after a long battle with dementia.