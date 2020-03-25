Karl-Anthony Towns Says His Mother Is In A Coma, Urges People To Take Coronavirus Seriously | NBA News

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an Instagram video Wednesday morning that his mother has been hospitalized for the past week.

In his video, Towns said his mother has been dealing with health complications stemming from what he believes to be a coronavirus.

In the video, which lasts more than five minutes, Towns said his mother had to be put into a medically induced coma and put on a respirator.

"I think it's important that everyone understands the seriousness of what's going on in the world right now with the coronavirus, and I think where my life might be right now could help, so I decided to make this video and give you an update on Where am I at, "Towns said in his video.

"They told me early last week that my parents weren't feeling well. My first reaction to her was to go get medical attention right away. There's no reason to wait, just go to the nearest hospital. And after a couple of days of not showing any signs of improvement, I was very firm the first day to go to a hospital and seek further evaluation.

"Specifically, my sister told her that she had to have a crown checkup. I don't think anyone really understood what it was, with a deteriorating condition. She was getting worse, worse and the hospital was doing everything she could."

Towns said his mother was "never cutting,quot; from 103 degrees, and that at best it would drop to 101.9 degrees with medication and then go back up overnight. He said she "was deteriorating, and we always felt that the next drug would help. This is the one that will. This mixture will."

She said her two parents did not feel well during the past week and had a coronavirus test done, adding that her father was released from the hospital and is in quarantine while awaiting the results of his test. As for her mother, Towns said she started feeling better in the past few days before she got worse.

"It felt great," said Towns. "We talked, and she felt her turn the corner; I felt like she was turning the corner. She knew there were more days to come, but I felt we were going in the right direction. They said she went sideways and things had changed." quickly deviated. And her lungs were getting really bad, and she was having trouble breathing and they explained to me that I had to put her on a ventilator. And it was getting worse, and I was confused by everything, and I'm trying to talk to her about everything and encourage her and stay positive, just talk about everything with her. "

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, who was diagnosed with coronavirus two weeks ago but recently said he was asymptomatic, went to Twitter early Wednesday to offer his support for Towns.

In the video, Towns had to stop several times to compose himself. He said he had been in regular communication with his mother before she was put into a coma and continues to trust that he will succeed.

"She has been in a medically induced coma. Since that day, I have not spoken to her, obviously I have not been able to communicate with her," Towns said. "I just received updates on his condition. It is difficult, and day by day we are only seeing how it is going. We are being positive; I am being very positive. So I only maintain strength. For everyone and my family.

"(My family) told me to make this video so that people understand that the severity of this disease is real. This disease should not be taken lightly.

"Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please do not be in crowded places; it only increases your chances of getting this disease and this disease. .. it is mortal It is mortal.

And we will continue to fight on my side, me and my family, we will continue to fight against this. We are going to beat him; we will win ".