Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is now in a medically induced coma after testing positive for the coronavirus

we are sending our prayers to Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves and his family during this time.

On Tuesday night, Karl-Anthony went to social media to reveal his family's current battle, which involves his mother in a medically induced coma after testing positive for the coronavirus. In a video posted to his Instagram, he detailed the entire story, hoping that people will start taking the virus more seriously.

He said that last week his two parents had not been feeling well and encouraged them to seek medical attention. After showing no signs of improvement, he pressured them to go to the hospital, and he and his sister suggested getting a coronavirus test.

Unfortunately, his mother's health continued to decline. He explained that his mother suffered from a high fever and a cough that affected his lungs.

His father was released and ordered to be quarantined at his home. However, her mother was not allowed to leave the hospital. He explained that his two parents had been screened for COVID-19, but did not receive their results for a long time, but assumed that his mother had it because of her symptoms.

According to ESPNThe Timberwolves confirmed to ESPN's Malika Andrews on Wednesday that Jacqueline Cruz (Karl-Anthony's mother) has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Karl-Anthony continued to talk about how her mother's condition would take an unexpected turn, which has now led her to a medically induced coma.

Karl-Anthony emphasized the importance of being safe during this time and in his legend, he said, “Sharing my story in the hope that everyone will stay home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front line. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mother. You are all true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time. "

We are keeping Karl-Anthony Towns and his family up in prayer during this time.

