Karl-Anthony Towns reveals his mother is in a coma with coronavirus

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns revealed that his mother is in a medically induced coma after contracting the coronavirus.

Towns said in an emotional video posted to Instagram that he discovered last week that his two parents were not feeling well and heeded advice on going to the hospital. Towns' father, Karl Sr., was cleared to return home and be quarantined, but his mother, Jacqueline Cruz, was put on a respirator after they both underwent the COVID-19 test.

Towns' mother began to feel better, but the 24-year-old detailed how her condition has deteriorated.

"I think it's important that everyone understands the seriousness of what's going on in the world right now with the coronavirus, and I think where my life might be right now could help, so I decided to make this video and give you an update on Where am I at, "Towns said. "They told me early last week that my parents were not feeling well. My first reaction to her was to seek medical attention immediately. There is no reason to wait, just go to the nearest hospital.

"And after a couple of days of showing no sign of improvement, I was very adamant the first day to go to a hospital and seek further evaluation. Specifically, my sister told her that she needed to be checked for the crown. I did not I think someone really understood what it was, with a deteriorating condition. She was getting worse, worse and the hospital was doing everything she could. "

Towns went on to say that his mother's condition would not improve.

"He was just not getting better. His fever never went down from 103, maybe it went down to 101.9 with the drugs, and then it went up again right away overnight," he said. "She was very uncomfortable. Her lungs were getting worse, her cough was getting worse. She was getting worse. She was getting worse, and we always feel like the next drug would help. This is the one that will. This mix is ​​going to do it."

Towns began to believe that his mother's condition was improving, but then things worsened.

"It felt great. We talked and felt it turn the corner; I felt like I was turning the corner. I knew there were more days to come, but I felt we were going in the right direction," he said. "They said that she went on her side and that things quickly got sideways. And her lungs were getting extremely worse, and she was having trouble breathing and they just explained to me that I had to put her on a ventilator. And it was getting worse." , and I was confused by everything, and I'm trying to talk to her about everything and encourage her and stay positive, just talk about everything with her. "