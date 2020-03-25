Karen O pleads with people in power to stop referring to the coronavirus as the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML90aae5ec45317216c1fbbc5dd67b6ee211% %MINIFYHTML90aae5ec45317216c1fbbc5dd67b6ee212%

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs vocalist, whose mother is Korean, has voiced her criticism of the reference and other prejudiced comments directed at Asians during the ongoing pandemic.

Singer Karen O has pleaded with US leaders to stop calling Covid-19 the "Chinese virus" as the label is causing anti-Asian racism.

As the coronavirus originated in China late last year (2019), before spreading across the globe, several right-wing politicians and commentators from the United States, including the president Donald trumpI have been repeating the term.

"As a member of the Asian-American community, I am behind Asians around the world who are experiencing racism in the wake of the Coronavirus, and hatred and violence are only encouraged when people in positions of power refer to it as the & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39 ;, "she wrote on Instagram, along with a video of herself wearing a T-shirt that read" Phenomenally Asian. "

Continuing with a message of unity, he added: "Let's call it what it is, a global pandemic, and let's stand together in support of our phenomenal Asian community when other leaders are unwilling to do so. Be nice, wash your hands, and stay strong."

Global cases of the virus topped 410,000 on Tuesday, March 24, and more than 18,500 died after contracting the virus.