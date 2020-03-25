Kanye West says he's been through Deadpool

More than three years after his hospitalization, Kanye West He makes a comparison to the plight of a Marvel antihero as he reflects on his mental health issues.
In 2016, the 42-year-old rap artist and fashion designer suffered what he called a mental breakdown and spent more than a week in a Los Angeles hospital.
"I've been through dead Pool. Do you know that movie? "West said in an interview with WSJ magazine, published on Wednesday.
In the movie, which premiered months before West's collapse, Ryan Reynolds plays a man who acquires mutant abilities after being tortured and marked.
West also mentions WSJ. The Japanese practice of Kintsugi, in which broken pottery is restored.
"I had a real mental breakdown trying to put all the pieces together," he said.
West also spoke about her fashion career. The star, who worked at The Gap as a teenager in the 1990s, said her Yeezy brand "is McDonald's and the Apple of clothing."
"For the Apple of clothing to be the next gap, it has to be a new invention," he continued. "Invent something that is so good that you don't even get credit for it because it's the norm."
Earlier this month, West introduced a restarted Yeezy collection during Paris Fashion Week. The new line includes quilted vests, jackets, and a new moon boot design that he says is his favorite Yeezy shoe, according to WSJ. It also includes hoodies inspired by hazardous materials suits, the magazine says.
"Arguably, the hoodie is the most important garment of the past decade," said West.
