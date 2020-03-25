Kanye West says he's been through Deadpool

More than three years after his hospitalization, Kanye West He makes a comparison to the plight of a Marvel antihero as he reflects on his mental health issues.

In 2016, the 42-year-old rap artist and fashion designer suffered what he called a mental breakdown and spent more than a week in a Los Angeles hospital.

%MINIFYHTMLf72433858ef00c2db91c1419bc02c42113% %MINIFYHTMLf72433858ef00c2db91c1419bc02c42114%

"I've been through dead Pool. Do you know that movie? "West said in an interview with WSJ magazine, published on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTMLf72433858ef00c2db91c1419bc02c42115% %MINIFYHTMLf72433858ef00c2db91c1419bc02c42116%

In the movie, which premiered months before West's collapse, Ryan Reynolds plays a man who acquires mutant abilities after being tortured and marked.

West also mentions WSJ. The Japanese practice of Kintsugi, in which broken pottery is restored.

"I had a real mental breakdown trying to put all the pieces together," he said.

West also spoke about her fashion career. The star, who worked at The Gap as a teenager in the 1990s, said her Yeezy brand "is McDonald's and the Apple of clothing."