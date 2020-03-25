Kandi Burruss, Ace Wells Tucker and Blaze Tucker kids are already showing love in this video

Kandi Burruss's children love each other, and there is no doubt about that. She just shared a video on her social media account with baby Blaze Tucker with her older brother Ace Wells Tucker, and kids are the sweetest.

Check out the clip that Kandi shared on her social media account below.

A fan commented: "The pause and the smile for the camera,quot; too cute! "

Another follower said: ‘I remember when my youngest son was about three months old and my son had to be around 3. He came to me one day and was like mom, I love Trinity, we are going to support her. It warmed my heart. Hahaha "

Someone else said: ‘Wow. I can't believe he was 4 months old the other day. Time waits for no one! & # 39;

Another follower said: ‘Why are they so adorable? Looking like their parents "and one commenter posted:" They do it! She is very attentive. He also seems so loving. "

Someone else wrote, "Awww wow, that's so adorable … God bless you … I'm so happy that kids don't have to be stressed out by worrying about the virus."

A fan realized that "The way he looked at his older brother and took his hand … so precious!" And someone else posted this message: "Wow, time flies, he's already 4 months old and the big boy ace is 4?" You have a nice family !! & # 39;

A follower said: ‘… awwww, look at @acetucker being an older brother! Little Missy @blazetucker looks so cute, "and one commenter posted," Okay, so Ace is ALWAYS ready for a photo I see. Hahaha He held his little smile for you. "

Kandi thrilled her fans not too long ago when she praised Todd Tucker's wild look these days.

As you probably already know, Kandi is staying home these days, and she made sure to tell her fans that we need to do this to help contain this new coronavirus.



