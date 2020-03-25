Kandi Burrus explains why she raised Porsha Williams accusing her of rape during the last episode of RHOA

During the last episodes of Real Housewives of Atlanta, things got pretty hot. Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey were trying to be mediators to make Nene Leakes and Kenya Moore coexist.

However, the plan failed. While explaining to Kenya why she and Nene should be able to be cordial to each other, Kandi mentioned that she had solved all the problems with her co-stars even after being accused of rape.

The incident she was referring to was the story between her and Porsha Williams when the mother of one of them said she heard Burruss and Todd Tucker plan to drug her and take her to his sex dungeon.

At the meeting, it was revealed that Phaedra Parks was the one who started the rumor and eventually had Parks banned from the series. What hurt the most about the situation was the fact that Porsha would even consider the idea that Kandi would plan to drug her.

However, the two have lain down.

Some fans turned to social media to say that the singer was being messy by mentioning that situation, something he disagrees with.

Kandi tweeted: ‘You missed the point. I only mentioned it to let Kenya know that she should be able to pass her drama with Nene because everyone, including me, has been through a major drama on this show. "

A Real Housewives fan page republished the tweet and there were many fans who sided with the Xscape member.

‘People are really doing more tonight! Obviously Kandi referred to the situation with Porsha to demonstrate to Kenya that unpleasant things have been said about her and that she can still forgive Porsha for coexisting with each other within the group. Use your brain people instead of thinking too much about everything people say, "wrote one fan.

"Everyone loves to give Kandi a hard time," she was just trying to tell Kenya that she and her meat really aren't that serious! "Another explained.

As this viewer said, "I don't give a damn what anyone says, nothing compares to that shit Phaedra started and Porsha was spinning around like it was the truth!"

