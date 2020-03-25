Kamal Haasan promises to help those struggling to meet basic needs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated very clearly in his speech last night that there will be a complete national blockade for the next 21 days to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Several celebrities turned to social media to support the decision and went out and talked about how they will extend their support to people during this crucial moment. One of those celebrities who has promised to help people in need is Kamal Haasan. He announced on social media that he will provide assistance to those struggling to meet their basic needs. He also stated that the government must take the necessary measures to help small industrialists and salaried workers.

Haasan has been voicing his opinion on the COVID-19 situation for a while. Previously, he shared an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, through which he urged the Prime Minister to provide help to people who are practically unable to work from home as farmers, fishermen, etc., at a time when that the entire nation is observing self-quarantine. He requested that financial aid be given to people who depend on daily wages to manage their lives.

We respect the actor for working towards such a noble cause and even doing his part in the process.