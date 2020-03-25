Justin Timberlake shares social distance photo with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake He really is a forest man.
On Wednesday, the "SexyBack,quot; singer reached out to fans and showed the unique way that he and his wife Jessica Biel they are social distancing. Taken during the couple's walk through a snowy mountain range, Justin took a photo of The sinner star in the middle of the picturesque field.
"Here, the social distancing from the family and many of these (tree emojis)," captioned the stunning photo. "I hope they stay safe and healthy. We need to stay together and take care of each other during this crazy time."
He added: "While there is a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there are also many good things and many ways to help." Justin also took the time to highlight the charities he supports that are providing relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In her stories, she joined Feeding America, The Red Cross, Save The Children, and World Central Kitchen to encourage her followers to make a donation.
Like Justin, several other celebrities have been giving back to those in need in the wake of the global outbreak. In the last days, stars like Nina Dobrev, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Ripa and more have made charitable donations to coronavirus relief efforts.
Weekend, RihannaThe Clara Lionel Foundation announced that it will donate $ 5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and around the world.
After learning that New York hospitals had run out of medical masks due to the influx of coronavirus patients, designer Christian Siriano and his design team volunteered to produce protective masks for medical workers.
Other ways the stars are helping is by fostering needy animals. Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Strange eyes& # 39; Antoni Porowski Y Riverdale& # 39; s Camila Mendes They have opened their homes to new furry friends who have been displaced during the pandemic.
"Please consider nurturing a furry friend with all this time you spend at home!" Camila wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo with her new "quarantine partner,quot; Truffle. "I adopted the @thelabellefoundation truffle in Los Angeles, but you can reach out to local animal shelters and see how you can help."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
