Justin Timberlake shares social distance photo with Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake He really is a forest man.

On Wednesday, the "SexyBack,quot; singer reached out to fans and showed the unique way that he and his wife Jessica Biel they are social distancing. Taken during the couple's walk through a snowy mountain range, Justin took a photo of The sinner star in the middle of the picturesque field.

%MINIFYHTML2f26cba95b728cce8186594f4eb7a21913% %MINIFYHTML2f26cba95b728cce8186594f4eb7a21914%

"Here, the social distancing from the family and many of these (tree emojis)," captioned the stunning photo. "I hope they stay safe and healthy. We need to stay together and take care of each other during this crazy time."

%MINIFYHTML2f26cba95b728cce8186594f4eb7a21915% %MINIFYHTML2f26cba95b728cce8186594f4eb7a21916%

He added: "While there is a lot of chaos and confusion right now, there are also many good things and many ways to help." Justin also took the time to highlight the charities he supports that are providing relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In her stories, she joined Feeding America, The Red Cross, Save The Children, and World Central Kitchen to encourage her followers to make a donation.