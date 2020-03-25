Justin Rose says Ryder Cup should remain the highlight of the golf calendar | Golf News

"I think the Ryder Cup deserves to be the highlight of the calendar and it deserves the players to look forward to it and the fans to be excited."





Justin Rose spoke about the importance of preparing for the Ryder Cup

Justin Rose believes the Ryder Cup deserves to remain a highlight of the golf calendar when sports action resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The first two races of the season, the Masters and the US PGA Championship. They have been postponed and have not yet been rescheduled, while the June US Open is a big question because of Winged Foot's proximity to a coronavirus containment area.

An early October date is rumored for the Masters, while PGA of America officials hope to host the American PGA at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco "on a date this summer."

With the Ryder Cup scheduled for Sept. 25-28, it could all add up to an extraordinarily crowded schedule, and while Rose isn't asking for the biennial contest to be postponed, the Olympic champion thinks it would be a shame to see him squeezed by other events. .

"I think the Ryder Cup deserves to be the highlight of the calendar and it deserves that the players are eager for it and that the fans are excited," Rose said.

The team from Europe defeated the USA. USA In the 2018 tournament

"It would be a shame if I just fell to the rhythm of golf and there wasn't that much buildup. That's what creates some excitement about the Ryder Cup, talking about it for a year, anticipating that.

"The qualifying period for the Ryder Cup would also be very condensed. Looking at it personally, I'm not in as good a position as I would like, so it makes qualifying more complicated with events removed so teams can look a little different this time around. .

"If it takes place in 2020, I don't know if it is more important that we change the qualification criteria and Padraig (Harrington, the captain of Europe) receives eight selections, given the circumstances.

"Rules are rules and you should have some kind of guideline, but it is an imperfect world at the moment and we have to make the best of a bad situation and keep it where it is and the teams fall where they can, or you move it a year and try to be a little more prominent.

"The most important thing is that the health of the world is better because the Ryder Cup is an international event."

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy would enjoy an October date for the Masters, the race he needs to win to complete a career grand slam.

"Augusta plays her cards close to her chest, they don't let much out of the bag," McIlroy said in an Instagram question-and-answer session with former Liverpool and England footballer Jamie Redknapp.

"I hope they play in October, which is the rumor, I think it would be great."

"You are potentially seeing four majors and one Ryder Cup and the FedEx Cup in 12 weeks."

"Let's say the Open was postponed and moved back to September. You may have the PGA in August, then the FedEx Cup, then the Open Championship, then the Ryder Cup and then the Masters and, if the US Open is postponed Maybe that will be delayed to October or November.

"If we play again in mid-summer, it will be a hectic 12 to 15 weeks."