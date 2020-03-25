Jussie Smollett says she's on "Quarantine Day 421,quot; on Instagram Back

Jussie Smollett has returned to social networks.
On Wednesday morning, the Empire star entered Instagram in her first post since June 2019. Yes, it has actually been nine months since the last time she shared a message on the social media platform.
So what did the actor say during his return? As a result, he decided to head to the Coronavirus and showcase his musical talents.
"I hope they stay safe," she wrote to her 4.8 million Instagram followers. "Spread love and kindness … not Rona." Jussie also included a video where she sang a part of Stevie wonderThe classic hit "A Place in the Sun,quot; while playing the keyboard.
Jussie also started her post by writing "Day of Quarantine 421 …" Fans immediately speculated that it was a message about her new reality inside and outside the legal system. In February, the actor was indicted by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb in Chicago.
According to a press release, "a Cook County grand jury returned a six-count indictment accusing Jussie Smollett of making four separate false reports to Chicago Police Department officials related to her false claims that she was the victim of a hate crime, knowing that he was not the victim of a crime. "
Jussie later pleaded not guilty to the new felony charges and was released on his own recognition.
The actor continues to receive the support of his Empire Co-stars who previously wrote a letter "like a united front,quot; demanding that Jussie return to the show in the future.
For now, Jussie is joining millions of Americans to practice social distancing and stay home amid the pandemic.
Currently, all of Illinois is on a stay-at-home order as Coronavirus cases increase across the state, particularly in Chicago and Cook County.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTML1d1e6b4f689ff8fb83f92b4c848b60bd17%%MINIFYHTML1d1e6b4f689ff8fb83f92b4c848b60bd18%