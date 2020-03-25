Jussie Smollett says she's on "Quarantine Day 421,quot; on Instagram Back

Jussie Smollett has returned to social networks.

On Wednesday morning, the Empire star entered Instagram in her first post since June 2019. Yes, it has actually been nine months since the last time she shared a message on the social media platform.

So what did the actor say during his return? As a result, he decided to head to the Coronavirus and showcase his musical talents.

"I hope they stay safe," she wrote to her 4.8 million Instagram followers. "Spread love and kindness … not Rona." Jussie also included a video where she sang a part of Stevie wonderThe classic hit "A Place in the Sun,quot; while playing the keyboard.

Jussie also started her post by writing "Day of Quarantine 421 …" Fans immediately speculated that it was a message about her new reality inside and outside the legal system. In February, the actor was indicted by Special Prosecutor Dan Webb in Chicago.