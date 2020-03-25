Jussie Smollett Offers Fans A Little Music Healing With An Impromptu Instagram Performance

The current coronavirus crisis is uniting people from all walks of life as we all face the same circumstances – this includes celebrities who use their platform to connect with their fans. Jussie Smollett turned to social media to provide a little musical healing to her fans in hopes of facing them as quarantine orders continue.

Former "Empire,quot; star Jussie Smollett surprised many fans when she returned to Instagram to flex her singing skills. Jussie has been keeping a very low profile these days, but apparently with all the chaos in the world right now, she decided to go back.

In the video, which was titled "Day of Quarantine 421 … I hope they stay safe. Spread love and kindness … not Rona," Jussie is sitting in front of a keyboard as he begins to sing a charming song with a powerful message. .

As you already know, Jussie has been practically in hiding since January 2019 when he claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault in Chicago while filming "Empire."

The situation quickly got out of hand, he was accused of lying to authorities about the incident, dismissed from "Empire,quot;, the charges were dropped and he is currently facing various civil lawsuits from the city of Chicago because they want him to pay all the money they spent looking for his attacker who, according to them, never existed.

Meanwhile, several rumors surfaced that Jussie would be returning by the end of the "Empire,quot; series, however that was shut down by FOX executives.

