Jussie Smollet returns to Instagram, jokes, she has been in & # 39; Quarantine & # 39; for over a year

WENN / Judy Eddy

The former star of & # 39; Empire & # 39; Share on the photo sharing site a video of him singing a version of & # 39; A Place in the Sun & # 39; by Stevie Wonder as she reminds fans to stay safe.

Up News Info

Actor Jussie Smollett He has returned to social media to share a song with self-isolated fans amid the chaos of the coronavirus, joking that he has been in "quarantine" for more than a year.

First "Empire"Star shared a video of himself playing a version of Stevie wonder"A Place in the Sun" on Instagram on Wednesday (March 25, 20), his first upload in more than nine months.

In the accompanying caption, Smollett wrote, "Quarantine Day 421 …" marking the number of days he has been in bed since claiming to have been the victim of a cruel hate attack in Chicago, Illinois on January 29 of 2019.

The 37-year-old man, who is still accused of organizing the incident for publicity, added: "I hope everyone stays safe. Spread love and kindness … not Rona (sic)."

Smollett initially faced multiple charges of disorderly conduct after Chicago Police Department chiefs alleged that she had paid brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo to get off the street, but Cook State Attorney Kim Foxx abruptly withdrew Criminal charges in March 2019, with little explanation. .

Subsequently, Special Prosecutor Dan Webb was appointed to re-investigate the case, and six new felony charges were filed last month for disorderly conduct.